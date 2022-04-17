Boeing 737-800 Jets
International

Weeks After March Crash, China Eastern Resumes Flying Boeing 737-800 Jets

By Haraprasad Das
Beijing: Weeks after a March crash that killed 132 people, China Eastern Airlines resumed flying Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Sunday.

According to the data, China Eastern flight MU5843 departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 9:58 am local time (0158 GMT) and landed in Chengdu at 11:03 am.

The three-year old Boeing 737-800 series jet later departed Chengdu at 1:02 pm local time and returned to Kunming, with further flights scheduled for Tuesday.

On March 21, China Eastern flight MU5735 was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou when it nosedived into a mountainside killing all 132 people on board.

Till now, the cause of the disaster, China’s deadliest plane crash in more than 30 years, is not yet known.

