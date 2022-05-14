Weekend Volleyball Tournaments Inaugurated Today At KIIT Indoor Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Volleyball Association in association with Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department, is organising the Weekend Volleyball Tournaments in Six different Cities i.e. Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur & Phulbani.

The Bhubaneswar Zone Tournament was inaugurated today at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT University in presence of Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Hony. General Secretary, Odisha Volleyball Association and DG Sports KIIT & KISS, Officials from Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha and Coaches of the Indian Volleyball Teams (U18 Women, U20 Men & Women, Sr. Men & Women)

A total of 300 participants from 30 teams in Under 14 & Under 18 Boys & Girls categories are participating in the said championship.

Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Hony. General Secretary, Odisha Volleyball Association, OVA thanked Shri. R. Vineel Krishna, IAS, Commissionor-cum-Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha and Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President – Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), Hon’ble MP, Kandhamal and Founder KIIT & KISS for their kind support and gesture.