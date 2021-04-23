Weekend shutdown in twin cities to be enforced strict: CP Saumendra Priyadarshi

Bhubaneswar: The weekend shutdown will be implemented strictly in the twin cities and the violators will face strong action and hefty penalty, Commissioner of Police Saumendra Priyadarshi said.

Priyadarshi said the Commissionerate Police has put up 25 checkpoints in Cuttack and 43 in Bhubaneswar to strictly ensure the weekend lockdown.

He said 12 and 20 platoons of police force will be deployed in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar respectively to regulate movement.

No pass will be issued for conveyance during shutdown in the twin cities, Priyadarshi said and added that persons engaged in emergency services will be exempted.

He said the onduty police officials will take decisions on the request for conveyance during shutdown.