Weekend shutdown in Odisha: 1-hr relaxation for morning walkers & cyclists

Bhubaneswar: While the Odisha government is all set to impose a weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday from April 24, one-hour relaxation for morning walk & cycling between 5 am and 6 am will be provided.

This has been informed by Odisha SRC Pradeep Jena.

Reportedly, the hourly exemption between 5 am and 6 am will be extended during the weekend shutdown (Saturday & Sunday) will only be applicable for any kind of fitness activities outside, including morning walk and cycling, on Saturday and Sunday said the official.

Weekend shutdowns were in force in urban areas of 10 districts having close proximity to Chhattisgarh.

The weekend shutdown has been extended to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and all urban areas in rest of the 20 districts as the situation has become serious. Night curfew will continue in urban areas of the 20 districts from 9 pm to 5 am and in 10 districts neighbouring Chhattisgarh from 6 pm to 5 am.