Weekend Shutdown In All Urban Areas Of Odisha From April 24

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday announced weekend shutdown in all urban areas of the State from 9 pm of April 24 to check the ever-increasing trend in coronavirus.

Special Relief Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said that weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday will be imposed in all urban areas of the State.

No special passes will be issued for conveyance, Jena said and added that ID cards issued by the authorities will be enough for movement during the shutdown. He said a maximum of fifty persons will be allowed to participate in marriage functions.

Special permission has to be obtained from the authorities for such purpose 24 hours prior to the event, he added.

The coronavirus guidelines will be strictly followed and violators will be punished, Jena added. Jena said the second wave is extremely dangerous as the number of infections has surpassed last year’s record in 24 hours.