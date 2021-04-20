Weekend Shutdown: Darshan Restricted At Ghatgaon Tarini Temple

Keonjhar: The Tarini Temple in Keonjhar will remain closed on weekends in view of restrictions enforced by Odisha government for Covid-19 pandemic.

The administrative authorities of the famous shakti shrine announced the same.

Public darshan will not be allowed at the temple every Saturday and Sunday as the restrictions will remain in force until further orders.

The temple administration has made Covid negative report mandatory for devotees and tourists visiting the shrine from outside of Odisha.

People from any corner of Odisha can enter the temple by showing necessary identity proof.

Offerings of any kind of puja items will also not be allowed in the temple.

Besides, other covid protocols including the usage of masks are mandatory.