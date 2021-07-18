Weekend Recipe: Try Kashmiri Paneer Masala

New Delhi: Kashmiri Paneer Masala is a popular dish from Kashmir, made with whole spices simmered with tomatoes along with ground ginger and fennel.

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

350gms Paneer diced in cubes

Mustard oil for shallow frying (or vegetable oil)

500ml water

Pinch hing/ asafoetida

2” cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

6 green cardamom

½ tsp shahi jeera

3 tbsp tomato puree

½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder (or mild paprika)

½ tsp ginger powder

1 tsp fennel powder

2tbsp Greek yogurt

Pinch of saffron

Pinch of garam masala powder

Salt to taste

Coriander for garnish

Method