Weekend Recipe: Try Kashmiri Paneer Masala
New Delhi: Kashmiri Paneer Masala is a popular dish from Kashmir, made with whole spices simmered with tomatoes along with ground ginger and fennel.
Ingredients
(Serves 4)
- 350gms Paneer diced in cubes
- Mustard oil for shallow frying (or vegetable oil)
- 500ml water
- Pinch hing/ asafoetida
- 2” cinnamon stick
- 2 bay leaves
- 6 green cardamom
- ½ tsp shahi jeera
- 3 tbsp tomato puree
- ½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder (or mild paprika)
- ½ tsp ginger powder
- 1 tsp fennel powder
- 2tbsp Greek yogurt
- Pinch of saffron
- Pinch of garam masala powder
- Salt to taste
- Coriander for garnish
Method
- In a bowl add 500mls of warm water and set aside. In a frying pan heat oil and fry the cubes of paneer in batches until golden brown. The paneer might splutter slightly so make sure the heat is on medium. Drain on kitchen paper and add the fried paneer to the bowl of warm water. Let it soak while you make the curry. This helps the paneer retain its moisture and stay soft.
- Add 3 tablespoons of the oil to a heavy bottom saucepan. Add asafoetida and let it sizzle for a few seconds. Now add cinnamon stick, bay leaves, and green cardamom. Fry the spices for a minute as they begin to splutter and release their flavor into the oil. Add the shahi jeera and fry for 2-3 seconds.
- On low heat add the tomato puree. Stir well making sure it doesn’t stick to the bottom. Add the chilli, ginger, and fennel powder. Stir and fry for 2 minutes as they blend with the paste. Add 350mls of the soaking paneer liquid and continue to cook on medium heat. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5-7minutes without the lid. The curry should have a thick consistency if it is too thick add a little more of the soaking liquid.
- Crush the saffron into the gravy and whisk in the yogurt. Simmer for a further 8 minutes and now tip the paneer chunks into the pot. Stir gently making sure they don’t break. You don’t really need to cook the paneer but just make sure the gravy coats the pieces well. Season to taste.
- Garnish with fresh coriander and a pinch of garam masala powder. Serve with parathas or preferably rice.