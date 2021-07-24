Weekend Recipe: Make Mushroom Pepper Fry

New Delhi: Mushroom pepper fry is an easy healthy and delicious dish made with mushrooms, bell peppers, Curry Leaves, fresh ground black pepper, and fennel seeds. Mushroom pepper fry tastes best with chapatis or phulkas and even bread. You can also serve it as a side dish alongside sambar rice or a plain yellow dal and rice. Let’s check out the recipe:

INGREDIENTS

for masala powder:

1 tbsp pepper

½ tsp fennel / saunf

½ tsp cumin/jeera

½ tsp coriander seeds

other ingredients:

2 tbsp ghee / clarified butter

1 tsp mustard

2 dried red chilli

few curry leaves

1-inch ginger (finely chopped)

½ onion (sliced)

300 grams mushroom (sliced)

½ capsicum (sliced)

½ tsp salt

INSTRUCTIONS