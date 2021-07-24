Weekend Recipe: Make Mushroom Pepper Fry
New Delhi: Mushroom pepper fry is an easy healthy and delicious dish made with mushrooms, bell peppers, Curry Leaves, fresh ground black pepper, and fennel seeds. Mushroom pepper fry tastes best with chapatis or phulkas and even bread. You can also serve it as a side dish alongside sambar rice or a plain yellow dal and rice. Let’s check out the recipe:
INGREDIENTS
for masala powder:
- 1 tbsp pepper
- ½ tsp fennel / saunf
- ½ tsp cumin/jeera
- ½ tsp coriander seeds
other ingredients:
- 2 tbsp ghee / clarified butter
- 1 tsp mustard
- 2 dried red chilli
- few curry leaves
- 1-inch ginger (finely chopped)
- ½ onion (sliced)
- 300 grams mushroom (sliced)
- ½ capsicum (sliced)
- ½ tsp salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- firstly, in a small mixer jar take 1 tbsp pepper, ½ tsp fennel, ½ tsp cumin and ½ tsp coriander seeds.
- blend to coarse powder without adding any water. keep aside
- now in a large kadai heat 2 tbsp ghee and splutter 1 tsp mustard, 2 dried red chilli and few curry leaves.
- also, add 1 inch ginger and ½ onion.
- saute until onions shrink slightly.
- further, add 300 grams mushroom and stir fry on high flame.
- saute until onions shrink slightly and moisture is released.
- further, add ½ capsicum and stir fry for 2 minutes.
- now add the prepared pepper masala powder and ½ tsp salt.
- mix well making sure all the spices are well coated.
- finally, enjoy mushroom pepper fry with phulka or rice.