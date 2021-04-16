Weekend Curfew
National

Weekend Curfew In Rajasthan From Today Till April 19

By PragativadiNews 3 0

Rajasthan: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan government today announced weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took Twitter to made the announcement.  He wrote in the tweet: “In view of the increasing cases of Corona, curfew will remain in the state from 6 am tomorrow till 5 am on Monday. Appeal to all of you to cooperate with the government during the curfew and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.”

<>

</>

The Bank and LPG services, and fruit, vegetable, and milk vendors are exempted from the weekend curfew.

The move was taken by the state government after Rajasthan register 33 COVID-19 deaths and a record 6,658 new cases of COVID-19. Gehlot warned that if strict steps are not taken in time, the situation may worsen like some other states which are witnessing a massive surge in infections.

PragativadiNews 3 2525 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking