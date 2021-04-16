Weekend Curfew In Rajasthan From Today Till April 19

Rajasthan: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan government today announced weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took Twitter to made the announcement. He wrote in the tweet: “In view of the increasing cases of Corona, curfew will remain in the state from 6 am tomorrow till 5 am on Monday. Appeal to all of you to cooperate with the government during the curfew and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.”

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए कल शुक्रवार शाम 6 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 5 बजे तक प्रदेश में कर्फ्यू रहेगा। आप सभी से अपील है कि कर्फ्यू के दौरान सरकार का सहयोग करें और कोविड एप्रोप्रिएट बिहेवियर का पालन करें। #Rajasthan — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 15, 2021

The Bank and LPG services, and fruit, vegetable, and milk vendors are exempted from the weekend curfew.

The move was taken by the state government after Rajasthan register 33 COVID-19 deaths and a record 6,658 new cases of COVID-19. Gehlot warned that if strict steps are not taken in time, the situation may worsen like some other states which are witnessing a massive surge in infections.