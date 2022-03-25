Weekend Binge: Lift Your Mood With These ‘Feel Good’ Bollywood Movies

Mumbai: Bollywood movies are an awesome source of entertainment. Irrespective of whether you’re tensed, sad, heartbroken or just frustrated – a good comedy, or a ‘feel good’ movie, can always make you feel better! So here are six movies that are Bollywood’s gift to us.

Golmaal Fun Unlimited (2006)

Even though the Golmaal franchise has mostly lost the plot with its (many) sequels, when the first movie had come out, Rohit Shetty had definitely managed to revive slapstick humour!

Jab We Met (2007)

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met tells the story of a depressed young man and a vibrant Punjabi girl who meet each other on a train. In a turn of events, both are left stranded on a railway station, and the girl invites the guy to her home and later asks him to help her flee. The film mainly highlights the vivacious girl Geet played by Kareena Kapoor whose attitude towards life helps a suicidal Aditya played by Shahid Kapoor have one more shot at life.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

The film began in the present day and runs in flashback. This movie fits into the list of ‘iconic airport scenes’ in Bollywood movies. It is a romantic comedy, portraying the friendship between Jai and Aditi who are unaware that they are soulmates for life. They realise their love for each other when jealousy and lack of comfort start ruining their friendship after they date other people.

3 Idiots (2009)

All Izz Well? If not, then watch the movie. Based on the novel ‘Five point someone’, 3 Idiots chronicles the life of engineering students in India. It draws attention to various aspects; from the flawed education system to parents forcing their decisions on their children. Apart from life lessons, it gives major friendship goals, embellished with witty dialogues and mesmerising songs.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)

Friendship, love, heartbreaks, career, wedding – This 3-hour movie is a complete dose of entertainment. This narrates the fascinating journey of 4 friends on a trip who makes life cherishing memories on the way back. The famous dialogue, “Life mein kuch bhi karo bunny, kuch na kuch reh hi jata hai”(No matter how hard you try some things are left undone in life) not only gave us a lesson but it also made us believe to learn the art to ‘cease the moment’ rather than running and leaving the happiness covered under the blanket of regrets.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

While this movie feels like the perfect campaign to promote Spain tourism, it is also full of light-hearted moments that make you realize that no matter how successful you may get, nothing beats the joy of indulging in silly pranks with childhood friends.