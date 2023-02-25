Wedding Procession Turns Fatal As Groom’s Car Hits Barat, 1 Killed

Bolangir: A marriage procession turned deadly after decked-up groom’s car hit the procession killing one of the revelers on the spot and leaving seven injured.

The shocking incident took place at Baghajharan village under Kaprakhol police limits in Bolangir.

The tragic incident happened just before the groom get up the car. The car which was well decorated to pick up the groom rammed into the procession where relatives and friends were busy dancing to the tune of DG in front of the groom’s house.

The groom, Hutasan Bariha was about to go Harli village for marriage. The pre-procession dance started before the groom’s car reached the spot.

The car spedeed up to the procession in which one of the relatives of the groom died while others sustained injuries.

All the injured were immediately rushed to Khaprakhol and Patnagarh hospital.

On the other hand, the groom halted the marriage procession.

Police reached the spot and started investigation. Police are investigating whether the driver of the car is drunk.