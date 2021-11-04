Webtoon and Wattpad collab with Hybe for BTS, TXT, Enhypen original content

Seoul: Digital comics platform Webtoon and original stories platform Wattpad are teaming up to bring out a new series of webcomics and web novels featuring some of the world’s hottest K-pop artists.

Teaming with HYBE, the company that produces BTS, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and Enhypen, the new series will launch on January 14 with six original webcomics and web novels . The three original webcomics in collaboration with HYBE artists will be available on the Webtoon platform, with three web novel versions available on Wattpad.

The project rollouts include the first Hybe original story 7Fates: CHAKHO, with BTS on Jan. 14. That will be followed by Enhypens Dark Moon on Jan. 15, and TxT’s The Star Seekers on Jan. 16.

The first HYBE original story, 7Fates: CHAKHO with BTS, follows seven young men bound by fate. After growing up together through a series of trials and tribulations, they must become a unified group of seven to unlock their destiny. 7Fates: CHAKHO is an urban fantasy story set in the near future, inspired by the “Chakhogapsa” tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea. The story reimagines traditional Korean tiger tales and a mythological world of wild beasts.

Enhypen’s Dark Moon mixes urban fantasy and teen romance. The story follows the confrontation, confusion, and chemistry between a group of vampires, a pack of werewolves, and a mysterious girl with a secret. Dark Moon will be part of a series of stories, starting with Dark Moon: The Blood Altar on January 15.

TXT’s The Star Seekers follows a group of young men in a pop band who live in a world where magic is part of everyday reality. The group awakens one day to discover they possess dormant magical abilities. The tale features imaginary creatures, magic, and a look at the world of entertainment.