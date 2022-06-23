Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 12 Places In Odisha 

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in 12 places of Odisha today.

According to reports, some districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours. The weather will remain mostly cloudy in most parts of the state from June 23 to June 26.

On the other hand, the state received an average of 14.1 mm of southwest monsoon which is 80 percent less than normal.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning has been issued to Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Balangir districts.