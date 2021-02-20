Weather Update! Bhubaneswar Experiences Drizzle Due To Cyclonic Circulation; Read More Forecast Here

Bhubaneswar: The IMD Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar has forecasted rainfall and thunderstorm till Sunday under the impact of a cyclonic circulation over Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The overcast sky and an early morning drizzle greeted Bhubaneswar denizens on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast light to moderate rain or thundershower at a few places in Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Balangir and at one or two places in the rest districts of Odisha till 8.30 am on Saturday.

Yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning was issued for Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Balangir, Ganjam and Sonepur.

Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj will experience thundershower till 8.30 am on Sunday under the impact of the cyclonic circulation.

North Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Koraput and Malkangiri are likely to experience Shallow to moderate fog during this period.