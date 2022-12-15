Weather forecast! Low pressure forms over SE Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Equatorial Indian Ocean and South Andaman Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

“The Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining areas of East Equatorial Indian Ocean and South Andaman Sea now lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is likely to move gradually westwards and become Well Marked Low Pressure Area over the same region during next 12 hours. Thereafter, it would continue to move westwards and maintain its intensity over South Bay of Bengal till morning of 17th December 2022,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over south Andaman Sea on December 15. Similarly, squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal till December 16.

IMD said squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal on December 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, the depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea moved westnorthwestwards with a speed of 09 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a Deep Depression today. The system lies about 580 km west-northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), 630 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa) and 1550 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards over Eastcentral Arabian Sea away from Indian coast and weaken gradually during next 48 hours.