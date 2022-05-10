Weather forecast as Cyclone ‘Asani’ lies 590 km away from Puri, 510 km from Gopalpur

Bhubaneswar: Severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal currently lies about 590 km southwest of Puri and about 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur.

As per Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar, the severe cyclonic storm moved with a speed of 12 kmph in west-northwest direction during last six hours.

IMD has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall and squally wind reaching upto 50 km per hour in several districts under the influence of the cyclonic storm.

Heavy Rainfall (7 -11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri this evening. Similarly, light to moderate rainfall very likely at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha on the following day. Heavy Rainfall (7-11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.

On Thursday, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha and Heavy Rainfall (7-11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore.

As per IMD, the severe cyclonic storm is likely to move northwest wards till today evening and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is likely to recurve and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

“The system is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm near Paradeep on May 12,” said IMD.