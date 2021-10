Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre has issued yellow warning for 12 districts of Odisha forecasting thunderstorm and lightning.

The alert has been sounded for Sundergarh, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Keonjhar districts.