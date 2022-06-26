Weather Alert: Thunderstorm And Lightning Warning Issued For 6 Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alert for several districts of Odisha for today.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, and Koraput and Malkangiri.

Similarly, a thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, it added.