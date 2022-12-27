Wearing Of Masks Made Mandatory At Karnataka’s Kalaburagi Airport

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government has made wearing of masks mandatory at Kalaburagi Airport premises. The new direction was taken in view of rising COVID-19 cases in several countries especially neighbouring China.

“Wearing mask has been made mandatory at the Kalaburagi Airport. No one without a mask will be allowed to enter the airport premises,” Chilaka Mahesh, Director of Kalaburagi Airport said.

Earlier, the government had made wearing of masks compulsory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges in Karnataka.

The Minister further said bars, restaurants and pubs will have to operate with limited tables. Pubs will be allowed to open till 1 am during New Year celebrations.

“There is no need to panic. The measures are being taken as a precaution. No fine will be imposed. We will take further decisions after a meeting with the Chief Minister,” the Minister added on Monday.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said, “COVID cases are increasing in China. Our advisory cell suggested monitoring international travellers. We had a meeting related to COVID preparedness along with Health Minister K Sudhakar. Two hospitals will be dedicated in Bengaluru for providing treatment to people having symptoms”.

He said N95 masks have been made compulsory in movie theatres. Regarding schools and colleges, he said they will have to adhere to COVID protocols like wearing masks, and using sanitisers, among other things.