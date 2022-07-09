Wearing Masks Must In Bhubaneswar; Mayor Warns Of Fine For Violators

Bhubaneswar: Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sulochana Das on Saturday warned the citizens of the State Capital of strict action against those violating COVID appropriate behaviour.

The BMC Mayor said that initially people are being advised to wear masks but in the later stage the civic body would take stern actions including the imposition of fines against those found violating the rules.

She stated that the rise in COVID-19 cases was a matter of concern and urged the people to maintain social distancing, avoid gathering and strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The COVID-19 cases can be reduced and brought under control with the cooperation of all, the BMC Mayor further added.