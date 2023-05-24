‘We will not accept any elements’- PM Modi reiterates issue of Hindu temple vandalism in Australia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart discussed the recent attacks on temples and the activities of separatist elements in Australia during bilateral talks in Sydney. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia.

At a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting, PM Modi said such elements “by their actions or thoughts” will not be tolerated that could jeopardise the relations between India and Australia. He also said that PM Albanese assured him of taking strict action against them in the future.

“PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their actions or thoughts. PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also,” said PM Modi.

On his part, PM Albanese said Australia is a “multicultural country” and it respects “people’s faith”, and stressed that such attacks will not be tolerated at all.

The remarks from both leaders came against the backdrop of attacks on temples in Australia in the past few months.

In March, the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was attacked by Khalistani extremists, with the boundary of the temple vandalised with hateful graffiti. On January 23, the walls of the ISCKON temple in Melbourne’s Albert Park were vandalised with graffiti that read ‘Hindustan murdabad’.

On January 16, the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Victoria’s Carrum Downs was vandalised, while the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced on January 12 with anti-India graffiti.