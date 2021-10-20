We View India As A Huge Friend: Israeli PM Naftali Bennett

Tel Aviv: After having a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called India a “huge friend”.

During the meeting Bennett told Jaishankar, “I speak on behalf of Israelis: We love India. We view India as a huge friend and we’re looking forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and all dimensions. I look forward to a very productive meeting.”

Bennett also thanked his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar for their personal commitment to the partnership between Israel and India, the Prime Minister’s Media Adviser said.

During the meet both the leaders discussed strengthening of strategic alliance, expanding bilateral ties, and deepening the warm friendship between Israel and India.

Jaishankar also on behalf of PM Modi invited Bennett to make his first official visit to India.