“We needed to ensure that the entire backdrop looked authentic and showcased the same theme.”: Kabir Khan

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is indeed one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer has set the perfect tone for the film’s arrival. While the film is all set to bring an extraordinary story, its shooting was indeed a significant task for the director, Kabir Khan.

While sharing about shooting for Chandu Champion, Kabir Khan said, “Shooting Chandu Champion was indeed a task and must say it wasn’t an easy one. On top of it, we were shooting the war sequence in Kashmir set in 1965, so we needed to ensure that the entire backdrop looked authentic and showcased the same theme. We tried presenting Kashmir in a way that would make people feel like they were travelling back to that time.”

