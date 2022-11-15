We must learn sustainable life lessons from the tribals: Arjun Meghwal

Bhubaneswar: Minister of State Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, while praising the role of tribal people for the upkeep and safety of mother nature around us, declared that the low carbon emission lifestyle and minimizing the effects of Climate Change and Global Warming should be adopted from the simple and sustainable nature of living from the tribal people.

While speaking at the celebration for Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and the birth anniversary of the great son of the soil and tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), the Union Minister said “even one of the themes of the G-20 of `Live with the nature” can also be achieved if we could follow the tribal philosophy of the sustainable nature of lifestyle from the tribal communities.”

Saying that the tribal people across our country had a great contribution towards the freedom struggle, he also added that the indigenous people must feel proud for their overall contributions for national development. “They might not have high literacy rate, but the tribals are contributing more towards a sustainable world and better environment,’’ he added.

Meghwal also added that while a Madhya Pradesh-based organization with memberships of more than 700 indigenous communities has given the Centre a memorandum to have an educational institution to educate the tribal students, KISS has already proved a successful model in place to educate children from more than 60 tribal communities of Odisha. He praised the efforts of KISS and KIIT Founder Prof Achyuta Samanta in realizing the need to educate tribal children and help them in having professional careers.

It can be mentioned here that the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the flagship programme of the Government of India, to celebrate and remember the contributions of the unsung heroes who had contributed immensely towards the freedom struggle.

Odisha SC/ST Development and Law Minister Jagannath Saraka in his speech advised the students of KISS to take inspiration from the life and dedication of Birsa Munda, who at the age of 20 fought against the British rulers. Saraka also hoped that the students would imbibe the selfless service of the great tribal leader and try to serve their nation following in his footsteps.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and Mission Director Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Uma Nanduri said “the Ministry has so far done more than 1 lakh events under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme and requested the authorities of KISS University to organize a All India Tribal Sports Festival involving tribal communities and especially promoting their unique and traditional games and sports.’’

Vice-Chancellor of KIIT University Prof Sasmita Samanta said “the origin of knowledge is nature. However, we often refer to `tribal knowledge. This is the knowledge, which is not written anywhere but relates to the human soul and spirit. When we are celebrating the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas we are acknowledging that those people who are associated with nature as we refer them as the indigenous people.’’

Vice-Chancellor of KISS-Deemed-to-be University Prof Deepak Kumar Behera welcomed the dignitaries. An art exhibition with the theme on the role of tribal freedom fighters was organized on the occasion. The Union Minister also gave away prizes to successful KISS students, who have shown their talents in various fields. Students of KISS also showcased beautiful tribal dance forms of Odisha.