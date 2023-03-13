‘We Have Won As Indian Cinema….”: Ram Charan Thanks Everyone For Oscar Award

New Delhi: Expressing gratitude and thankfulness, ‘RRR’ lead actor Ram Charan took to Twitter and thanked everyone who manifested the Oscar award for Naatu Naatu.

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli directed RRR won the Oscar in the Best Original Song, becoming the first ever Indian song to win in the category.

Following the Oscar win, Ram released a statement in which he expressed his feelings post the event. “RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian cinema history. I can’t thank everyone for manifesting the Oscar award. It still feels like I’m living in a dream,” he wrote, and thanked everyone for the unstoppable support and love.

He further wrote: “SS Rajamouli garu and MM Keeravani garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me an opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece.”

He went on to describe Naatu Naatu as an emotion across the globe.

Ram also thanked Alia Bhatt, who was paired opposite him in the movie, as the sweetest co-star.