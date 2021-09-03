We Have Right To Raise Our Voice For Muslims In Kashmir: Taliban

Kabul: The day after the Taliban announced that a new administration will be set with the group’s top spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, it raised new remarks about Kashmir.

As tensions in the country are high after the terror group dethroned president Ghani, they said that it has the right to raise its voice for Muslims anywhere including in Kashmir.

However, it added that the group does not have the policy to raise arms against any country.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said: “We have this right, being Muslims, to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India, and any other country.”

“We will raise our voice and say that Muslims are your own people, your own citizens. They are entitled to equal rights under your laws,” he added.

Shaheen remarks are in contrast with the group’s earlier statements on Kashmir. Days after taking control of Kabul, the Taliban had said Kashmir is a “bilateral and an internal matter”.