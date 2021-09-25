We Have Loads Of Experience In This Season: Dwayne Bravo

Dubai: After victories in Dubai and Sharjah, Chennai Super Kings move to Abu Dhabi for their next IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (September 26) afternoon.

Dwayne Bravo, who starred in the victory over RCB with three wickets, spoke about the importance of “getting two points”.

“It’s good to contribute to the team’s win. For me, I always enjoy playing the game, and especially in the back end of the innings, I enjoy bowling to some of the best players in the world. Getting the man of the match is good but getting the two points is more important for me,” Bravo told CSK TV.

“For me, it’s about going out there and using my experience and having an impact on the game and hopefully the outcome will be on the positive side.”

The batting unit came together against RCB as important contributions from all the batsmen helped the Super Kings chase 157 in 18.1 overs. Bravo lauded Ambati Rayudu, who made 32 off 22 balls, and said the team’s batting depth helps them.

“Rayudu’s a quality player. He went out there and the very first ball he hit for four. Having someone like Rayudu, Raina, with the experience that they have, sometimes chasing a small total can be tricky but the good thing about CSK is we bat very deep and have loads of experience. It’s a very good combination. Rutu and Faf gave us a very good start and that is always needed when you chase small totals.”

The Super Kings have 14 points from nine matches. They had defeated KKR in their earlier meeting this season, winning by 18 runs in Mumbai.