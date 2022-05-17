“We have a hunger and desire to help each other,” says Delhi Capitals’ batter David Warner

New Delhi: The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals broke into the top four in the TATA IPL 2022 standings after registering a 17-run victory over Punjab Kings at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Monday. Speaking about their performance, Delhi Capitals’ batter David Warner said, “The team has a never die attitude. We are fighters and we play to the best of our abilities, whether it’s with the ball or bat. There’s a hunger and desire to help each other out as we care for each other.”

Warner made vital contributions in the field during their game against Punjab. When asked about his scintillating fielding, he said, “There are two facets of the game for me – batting and fielding. I look to stop ones in the ring and take some catches near the boundary. Fortunately, I got one and it was a great result for us. I get a buzz out of fielding and I try to save runs for the bowlers.”

Sarfaraz Khan, who played a blistering knock of 32 runs from 16 balls, enjoyed the role of an opener, “I had never opened before the game against Punjab Kings so I was looking to enjoy the position. Before I got this opportunity, I had a feeling that I could bat well as an opener and things went according to plan against Punjab.”

The batter also motivated the team after their batting innings, “I wouldn’t have been happy if my innings wouldn’t have helped the team win. The environment within the team is good and we have to play well in one more game to qualify for the playoffs. I was telling everyone in the team after our batting that it’s only a matter of one wicket. If we get one wicket then we’ll be in the game and we kept picking up wickets throughout Punjab’s innings.”

Sarfaraz also spoke about his father’s impact on his cricket career, “The credit goes to my father for whatever I am today. He has driven from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh to take me for games along the way. We made stops in various places such as Madhya Pradesh, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Delhi so that I could play matches and my father has driven around 2500 km for me.”

The Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their last league match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, 21 May 2022.