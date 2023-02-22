“We Don’t Feel Safe In Assembly”: BJD Women MLAs Seek Protection

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of women MLAs of BJD today met the Assembly Speaker BK Arukh seeking protection in the assembly.

Former Minister and Atabira MLA Snehangini Chhuria who led the delegation said the way the Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra behaved with a woman police officer, they do not feel safe in House. So, they should be provided with security.

“We feel insecure due to the behavior of the opposition party leaders. Therefore, we have met the Speaker and requested him for protection. The way the Leader of Opposition beat up the woman IIC in Sambalpur has scared us,” Chhuria said.

She further said the Assembly is not allowed to function even as there are many issues to be discussed. There is a need to raise the issues of our region. The opposition is not allowing anyone to discuss people’s issues, which is not fair for a democracy.

Notably, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra has been booked for allegedly misbehaving with a woman police officer in Sambalpur during a protest rally organized by the BJP. Mishra, had however, rubbished the allegation and countered the woman IIC had threatened him.