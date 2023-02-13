WB Minister Babul Supriyo Hospitalized

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal minister Babul Supriyo was on Monday admitted to a hospital following chest pain.

The 52-year-old Babul, a former Union minister in the BJP-headed Central government from 2014 to 2021 before he switched to TMC, was rushed to Woodlands Multispecialty Hospital. Various tests were conducted under supervision of a medical team.

ECG showed minor changes while echocardiography was within limits, according to a hospital statement.

Babul, a renowned playback singer, was also made to undergo a coronary angiography, which revealed minor coronary artery disease.

Doctors said cardiac intervention is not necessary under his current condition.

If he is stable, Babul may be discharged in a day or two.