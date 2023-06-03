WB CM Mamata Banerjee, TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin To Visit Train Collision Site In Odisha’s Balasore

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata/Chennai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of CM MK Stalin are scheduled to visit train accident site at Bahanaga bazaar in Balasore district today.

Tamil Nandu State Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, S.Sivasankar and a team of higher officials have left the State for Odisha on Saturday morning. Tamil Nadu chief Minister MK Stalin also announced exgratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased.

Banarjee will visit the spot later in the day, a senior government official said.

Banerjee, the official said, had a conversation with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik over the telephone in connection with the accident on Friday night

The Bengal CM monitored the situation almost the entire night from her Kalighat residence and expressed her shock over the tragic incident where three trains derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence.

The West Bengal government has opened an emergency control room and activated two numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185 from Friday night.