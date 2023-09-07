WB CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Salary Hike For MLAs

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 7 September announced a hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs of West Bengal, reported news agency PTI.

Apart from making the announcement in the West Bengal Assembly, she said that there will be no revision in the salary of the chief minister as she has not been drawing any salary for a long time.

“The salary of MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly is very less compared to that of other states. So it has been decided that their salaries will be hiked by ₹40,000 per month, ” she said.

Though the state chief minister didn’t give a breakup of the actual salaries of the lawmakers after the hike, which includes all allowances and extra pay as members of the various standing committees.