Ways To Control Your Cholesterol During Winters
New Delhi: Cholesterol is a waxy substance present in the cells of our body that aids in making hormones, vitamin D and substances that help in digestion. Due to our sedentary lifestyle during winter, we eat high-calorie food more often as compared to other seasons. Such foods can wreak havoc with our bad cholesterol levels or LDL (low-density lipoprotein).
- Continue to exercise at home or when there is sun outside, one can step outside well-covered with multiple layers of clothes, and a woollen cap/muffler for walks and workouts.
- Avoid excessive fried/high-sugar food and instead, have fruits and vegetables (at least 4-5 servings) per day. Eat radishes, carrots etc as a snack. Adding soluble fibre like Isabgol, leafy vegetables, eggplant, okra, oats, grain like barley and whole pulses will also help reduce cholesterol.
- Avoid sugar-sweetened beverages and treats like ice cream, sweets, gajak, Rewari, cake, cookies etc.
- Avoid red meat like mutton, pork, and lamb and eat fish and chicken instead.
- Avoid pakoras, potato chips, onion rings, and too many eggs.
Comments are closed.