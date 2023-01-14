Ways To Control Your Cholesterol During Winters

New Delhi: Cholesterol is a waxy substance present in the cells of our body that aids in making hormones, vitamin D and substances that help in digestion. Due to our sedentary lifestyle during winter, we eat high-calorie food more often as compared to other seasons. Such foods can wreak havoc with our bad cholesterol levels or LDL (low-density lipoprotein).

Continue to exercise at home or when there is sun outside, one can step outside well-covered with multiple layers of clothes, and a woollen cap/muffler for walks and workouts. Avoid excessive fried/high-sugar food and instead, have fruits and vegetables (at least 4-5 servings) per day. Eat radishes, carrots etc as a snack. Adding soluble fibre like Isabgol, leafy vegetables, eggplant, okra, oats, grain like barley and whole pulses will also help reduce cholesterol. Avoid sugar-sweetened beverages and treats like ice cream, sweets, gajak, Rewari, cake, cookies etc. Avoid red meat like mutton, pork, and lamb and eat fish and chicken instead. Avoid pakoras, potato chips, onion rings, and too many eggs.