Waterlogging Woes Return To Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Despite years of planning and construction of drainages across the Smart City of Bhubaneswar, water-logging in low-lying areas still remains a major issue for the citizens.

A spell of rain results in waterlogged over-bridges and the obvious spot is the area near ISKCON temple in Nayapalli. Cars submerged in the flash flood water are a common view here after rains.

Heavy rains lashed Bhubaneswar this evening following which many parts in and around the city witnessed water-logging and the drains choked at some points.

Motorcyclists and pedestrians were seen struggling to wade through water-logged roads.

The civic authorities are yet to come out with a permanent solution to address the water-logging in the particular area of the city.