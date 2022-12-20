Watergen To Provide ‘Drinking Water From Air’ During FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023

Watergen, a global leader in the atmospheric drinking water devices (AWG) market today announced its partnership with Hockey India as a sustainability partner for providing ‘drinking water from air’ for FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela from January 13th to 29th, 2023. Taking a step further in Watergen’s commitment to providing a sustainable drinking solution, Watergen will be providing fresh, high quality, mineralized & safe drinking water created from ambient air to everyone present at the grounds of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

The company will be placing its various products including GEN-L which creates up to 6000L of water, GEN-M Pro which creates up to 900L of water & GENNY which can produce up to 30L in both stadia for general public use as well as in the VIP lounge and office areas. Together, these machines are estimated to generate over 2 Lakh liters of water which will not only be fresh, clean and hygienic but also free of cost. Watergen’s trained staff and technical team will also be present on the ground to address and assist with the usage of these machines.

Sharing his insights on the association, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “Water is an integral part of any sport and as millions of people follow sports, we at Hockey India have an opportunity to inspire the world to adopt sustainable practices. Hockey India is proud to appoint Watergen as its official supplier of ‘Water from Air’ to everyone present at the stadia during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Maayan Mulla, CEO – Watergen India, said, “We would like to extend our gratitude to Hockey India for taking this visionary step with us to make an event of such capacity truly sustainable. This Hockey World Cup will be the world’s 1st water sustainable World Cup across sports. As we all know— water is a precious resource, but it is getting scarcer day by day— Watergen provides a new source of an unlimited produce of fresh and safe drinking water. As the sustainability partner of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, we are confident that awareness about our technology will result in an increase in corporates and other bodies to adopt our ‘Water from Air’ technology.”

Watergen was launched in India in May 2022 with the determination to resolve India’s drinking water crisis in a sustainable way.