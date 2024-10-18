Bhubaneswar: The drinking water supply will face a 24-hour disruption across several areas of Bhubaneswar starting Friday afternoon, due to urgent repair work on the main supply pipe of the Water Corporation of Odisha (Watco) near Mundali.

Watco officials have announced that the water service will halt at 2 pm on Friday and is expected to resume at the same time on Saturday.

Five regions will experience this interruption, including Kalinga Nagar, Patrapada, Bharatpur, Ghatikia, Khandagiri, Kolathia, and surrounding zones of the Ghatikia area, as well as Jadupur, Dumduma Housing Board Colony, Jagamara, Sundarpada, Anant Vihar, Soubhagya Nagar, and several localities in Pokhairput.

The disruption will also affect Aerodrome, Bhimpur, Palaspalli, Forest Park, Siripur, Ganga Nagar, and segments of Units I to VIII within Watco’s high-level tank region; IRC Village, certain areas in Nayapalli, and Niladri Vihar, Salia Sahi, and Maitri Vihar in Chandrasekharpur.

Watco urges inhabitants of these districts to store sufficient water beforehand to avoid difficulties. Helpline numbers for the affected regions have been provided.

