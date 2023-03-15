Water Scarcity! Bonda Ghati Tribals Rely On Spring Water

Malkangiri: With the summer on the threshold, severe water scarcity has added to the misery of the hundreds of indigenous tribal people residing in the remote Bonda Ghati area of Malkangiri district.

Women carrying utensils had to walk more than a kilometre on the hilly terrains to collect water flowing from natural springs and it has now become the only source of drinking water for their families.

With the government formulating various schemes for the development of tribals in the remote regions of the state, the real picture seems somewhat different. Even though seven decades of independence have passed, there are many areas in the state that are still dependent on the natural streams to quench their thirst.

For instance, Kutunipadar village of Bada Durahal Panchayat under Khairaput Block of the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district is located 5,000 feet above the sea level and adjacent to it is Nuaguda village. About 40 families, living in these two villages, suffer to get clean drinking water around the year.

According to sources, there are two tube wells in the village which have gone defunct for months. Even though stand posts have been installed from house to house, there is no sign of water. As a result, the natural streams flowing through the hills a few kilometres away remains crowded with women making beeline early morning to collect water for drinking purpose and other household chores.

Sources said the district administration is yet to come to the rescue despite repeated complaints.