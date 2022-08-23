Water Levels Recedes In Major Rivers In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The water level has started receding in major rivers of Odisha, as per the data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the Jalaka river at Mathani at 9 am today was flowing at 6.45 metres against the danger level of 5.5 metres but is on a falling trend.

Meanwhile, the water level at Hirakud dam reservoir at 9 am today was 623.35 feet. The inflow was 1,59,522 cusec and outflow was 1,04,290 cusec through four slice gates.

On the other hand, the discharge at Khairmal was 2.28 lakh cusec, at Barmul it was 3.07 lakh cusec, and at Munduli it was 4.15 lakh cusec.