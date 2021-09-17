Water Levels Gradually Receding In Major Odisha Rivers: SRC

Bhubaneswar: Bringing a much-needed relief to people living in low-lying areas of Odisha, the water levels of Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Jalaka Rivers have been falling gradually while Subarnarekha’s water level has been rising.

The water level of Subarnarekha will reach its peak level of 11.5 metres by today midnight.

This might result in the inundation of some low-lying villages in Bhograi and Baliapal, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena on Friday.

It is expected that no major issue will occur even after the river reaches its peak. However, the administration is completely prepared for any eventuality arising out of this situation.