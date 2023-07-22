Water level of Hirakud Dam continues to rise

Sambalpur: The water level of the Hirakud Dam is continuously rising after continuous rain has been experienced in the upper catchment area

Water level of Hirakud reservoir stood at 614.08 ft. Reportedly, current inflow of water into the dam is 92,774 cusecs while outflow is 40,615 cusecs.

Due to the steady rise in the water level at the Hirakud reservoir following good rainfall on the upstream of the dam, the Hirakud dam authorities have taken a decision to release the first floodwater into the river Mahanadi on July 23.

The dam authorities have issued notices to all the district administrations downstream of the Hirakud dam, along with the other departments in those districts, about the release of the floodwater. Additionally, a notice has also been issued for the public information residing downstream of the dam.

As per the notice, the first floodwater will be released from the dam at 9am on July 23, which will result in increasing the water level of the distributaries. The authorities also asked the people to remain alert while entering into tributaries.