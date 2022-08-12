Water Level In Jalaka River Crosses Danger Mark, Flood Fear In Balasore

Balasore: Incessant rain here has resulted in the rise of the water level in the Jalaka river. The water is reportedly flowing above the danger mark.

Places like Morada, Rasgobindapur and Suliapada which are situated in the upper catchment of Jalaka river in Mayurbhanj district received heavy rainfall in the past couple of days.

As a result, the river which passed through the Basta area in Balasore district is now flowing above the danger mark. The river has crossed the danger mark at Mathani. While the danger mark at Mathani is 5.5 metre, the river was flowing 6.28 metres at 8 am this morning.

Following this, panic triggered among locals fearing a flash flood situation in the low-lying area close to the river.

Meanwhile, the Hirakud dam authorities opened four more sluice gates to release excess floodwater to downstream Mahanadi. Currently, the dam is releasing 39,957 cusec water through 14 sluice gates while the inflow of water into the dam reservoir is 3,97,451 cusec.