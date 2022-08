Bhubaneswar: Due to incessant rain, water in Baitarani river is now flowing above the danger mark near Akhuapada. Besides, the flood water has reportedly submerged the bridge connecting Harichandanpur-Daitari in Keonjhar district.

It is pertinent to mention that, the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has forecast that the rainfall intensity will increase in Odisha.