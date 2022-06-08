Water Apple Juice — Try This Refreshment To Beat The Heat

The nutritional profile of water apple fruits, also commonly called rose apple, is quite impressive, with plenty of beneficial elements. Make this refreshment to beat the sizzling summer.

They comprise immense levels of vitamin C, vitamin B1, vitamin A, which guarantee optimal immunity, instant energy and enhanced eyesight. Significant quantities of vital trace minerals such as iron, calcium, magnesium, manganese, potassium contribute towards increased red blood cell synthesis, strong, reinforced bones and joints, as well as alleviation of muscle cramps.

Splendid natural produce overflowing with the goodness of essential nutrients, water apples offer superb merits for fitness, when consumed on a regular basis.

Ingredients:

Water apple/ Java apple/ Bell fruit (Pink/ white)– 12-15

Sugar – 4 tsp

Salt – a pinch

Water – 2 glasses

Lemon juice – 1 tsp (optional), it is a must if you are using white bell fruit which is not sour

Method: