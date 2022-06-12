Watch Xbox & Bethesda Summer Games Showcase; Here Is Start Time And More

New Delhi: The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place today, the biggest gaming event of the summer.

Microsoft have been tight lipped on details of announcements that will be made this year at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event. However, you can expect to hear more details about delayed Xbox games, including some from Bethesda.

These include Starfield, Redfall, Stalker 2, and other titles. Xbox could also announce additional updates and improvements to popular titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite at the event.

When is the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase?

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase takes place Sunday, June 12. It begins at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and you can see more regional times below.

Sunday, June 12

10 AM PT

12 PM CT

1 PM ET

6 PM GMT

2 AM JST (Monday, June 13)

3 AM AEST (Monday, June 13)

How long is the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase?

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will run for 1 hour and 35 minutes.

For comparison, 2021’s Xbox & Bethesda event ran for 1 hour and 25 minutes. That means there are at least 10 more minutes of gaming goodness to show this year, or something.

How To Watch Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be streamed in a variety of places, including through the official Xbox pages on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok, among others.

Microsoft will broadcast the event in more than 30 languages, including ASL.

GameSpot will also carry a livestream of the showcase.