Watch Wooga Squad Including BTS V In “Deceptive” 1st Teaser For “In The SOOP: Friendcation”

Seoul: In the SOOP” has shared an exciting sneak peek of the Wooga squad’s new spin-off!

In the newest edition of the HYBE reality show, which has previously starred BTS and SEVENTEEN, the Wooga Fam—BTS’s V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy—will be embarking on a fun trip together.

“In the SOOP: Friendcation” has now released its first teaser, which features the five real-life friends mysteriously hinting that all is not what it seems.

The clip begins with Park Hyung Sik exclaiming, “Wow, it’s the sea!” as he runs towards the water in a seemingly happy moment. However, as his friends trail close behind, Choi Woo Shik remarks, “People are going to be fooled.” Park Seo Joon makes someone crack up by agreeing, “They really look like they’re having fun,” suggesting that this idyllic image of a blissful seaside vacation may be a false one.

Choi Woo Shik ends the teaser by playfully telling viewers, “Gotcha! You were fooled, right?”

“In the SOOP: Friendcation” premieres on July 22, and it will air jointly on JTBC (at 9 p.m. KST) and Disney+ (at 11 p.m. KST).