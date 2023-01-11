(Watch) VIBE teaser ft Big Bang’s Taeyang and BTS’s Jimin out! And we know they got that vibe

Seoul: Taeyang just released a teaser for the upcoming single, VIBE, which features BTS vocalist Jimin. It looks like both stars are going to be in the music video.

Both are also credited in composing the song.

This is Jimin’s latest collaboration, following “With You” with Ha Sungwoon last year. Can we expect Jimin’s solo debut soon? So far, only J-Hope, Jin, and RM have released official solo projects since BTS announced a break from group activities.

On January 9th, Taeyang’s new label The Black Label dropped a credit poster for the upcoming song. The poster revealed both Jimin and Taeyang participated in composing the song and Taeyang participated in writing the lyrics.

Are you ready for the soulful voices of two powerhouse vocalists?