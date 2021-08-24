Watch: Union Min Receives ‘Swaroop’ Of Guru Granth Sahib From Kabul

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday received the Swaroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib at Delhi airport.

Three copies of Guru Granth Sahib were flown to India from Kabul along with Indian citizens and 46 Afghan nationals as part of the government’s evacuation efforts from Afghanistan.

The minister tweeted a video of him carrying one of the copies on his head:

ਵਾਹੁ ਵਾਹੁ ਬਾਣੀ ਨਿਰੰਕਾਰ ਹੈ ।

ਤਿਸੁ ਜੇਵਡੁ ਅਵਰੁ ਨ ਕੋਇ ।। आज काबुल से दिल्ली आए श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब जी के तीन पवित्र स्वरूप के भारत आगमन पर उपस्थित होने और उनकी सेवा करने का अखंड सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ है। ਧੰਨ ਧੰਨ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eKmG8T2FCK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2021

Mr Puri on Monday had shared photos of three copies in three suitcases being carried at the Kabul airport.

A special Air Force flight flew the evacuees from the Afghanistan capital to Tajikistan’s Dushanbe on Monday. An Air India flight with 78 passengers, including 25 Indian citizens, landed in New Delhi from Dushanbe.