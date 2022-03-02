WATCH: Ukrainian Man Moves Land Mine With His Bare Hands

Kyiv: Amid the escalating tension between Ukraine and Russia, some instances of bravery have also come forth where citizens are doing their part to help the military tackle the Russian forces.

This video of a man carrying a landmine is now going viral and is a perfect example of the said category.

The internet is getting flooded with heart-wrenching footage and photographs of Ukrainian citizens leaving their homes.

With subways and shelter homes packed to the brim, the conditions in Kyiv and Kharkiv have forced many to take shelter in neighbouring countries too.

A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn’t wait around for a bomb disposal unit – at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military. pic.twitter.com/iC9ZTrixlC — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) February 27, 2022

Shared on Twitter by The New Voice of Ukraine, a video shows a man carrying a land mine in his bare hands while smoking a cigarette. “A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn’t wait around for a bomb disposal unit – at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military,” explained the caption.

The video has gone viral with over 2.7 million views and tons of reactions. Netizens were amazed at the bravery of the man. Some, however, pointed out that it was a very risky thing to do.