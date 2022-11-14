Watch: Tusker Goes Back Into Forest After Being Scolded By Forest Official!

Kerala: In a strange incident, a wild elephant reportedly backed off after being scolded by a forest official in Kerala.

The incident came to the fore after the YouTube channel of Kerala-based ‘Mathrubhumi News’ uploaded a video of a wild elephant who can be seen backing off a state highway after being scolded by a forest guard.

Check Out the video below:

In the video, the forest guard seated on his scooter, is seen scolding the pachyderm, who seemed to be dangerous initially. However, after being scolded, the elephant changes his mind and goes back into the wild.