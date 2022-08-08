Watch | Truck Hits UP Samajwadi Party Leader’s Car, Drags It For 500 Metres

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Devendra Singh Yadav’s car was hit by a truck before being dragged for more than 500 metres in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri.

The incident took place late on Sunday night.

A video of the freak accident shows Yadav’s vehicle being dragged for some distance before coming to a stop. As soon as the vehicle stopped, many people present on the road rushed to the spot to try and rescue the Samajwadi Party leader.

The incident took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday night when Yadav was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road. He was alone in the car during the incident.

Yadav is the Samajwadi Party district president of Mainpuri.

Yadav lodged a complaint at Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station. The police registered a case and arrested the truck driver.